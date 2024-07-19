GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIPE Vizag’s fourth convocation on July 20

Prof. V.P. Dimri will be chief guest

Published - July 19, 2024 08:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
IIPE Director Prof. Shalivahan addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

IIPE Director Prof. Shalivahan addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The fourth convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy – Visakhapatnam (IIPE-V) will be held here on July 20 (Saturday).

Indian National Science Academy senior scientist and former director of CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad Prof. V.P. Dimri will be the chief guest on the occasion and will deliver the convocation address, said IIPE Director Prof. Shalivahan on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Prof. Shalivahan said that the convocation would be held at Hotel Novotel on Beach Road from 11.30 am. One Ph.D. scholar and 58 B.Tech students (26 students from petroleum engineering and 32 students from chemical engineering) will be conferred degrees. Two students from each branch will receive gold and silver medals for their academic excellence. One student will receive the President’s Gold Medal, for overall performance based on the academic CGPA and extracurricular activities, he added.

The institute is conferring its first Ph.D on Gouri Sankar Das who completed his research on ‘Advanced Nanocarbons from Waste and Biomass for Renewable Energy Technologies, Green Hydrogen Production and Fabrication of Flexible Electronics’ under the guidance of Dr. Kumud M. Tripathi and Prof. Somnath Ghosh, he added.

K. Vijaya Kumar, Dean (R&D), Deepak Amban Mishra, Associate Dean (academic affairs) and Ram Phal Dwivedi, Registrar, were present at the press conference.

