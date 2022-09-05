IIPE to finally get its own campus in Visakhapatnam as High Court permits construction

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of a permanent campus will finally begin for Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has passed an order permitting the construction.

As per the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014, the State government had allocated about 201.80 acres of land at Vangali village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district, but construction did not start, as there was some issue with the local farmers concerning a small part of the land. “Now that is settled and the AP High Court has given the order to start the construction, and we will be starting it shortly,” said Director of IIPE Shalivahan.

He was addressing a media conference here on Monday.

The institute is currently functioning from a building in Andhra University College of Engineering.

IIPE, designated as an Institute of National Importance, has been sanctioned about ₹1,050 crore, of which ₹655 crore is for construction and ₹400 crore is endowment fund.

The institute has also applied for inflation cost for the construction, due to the delay and it is under consideration by the Union Government, said the Director.

The construction will be done by the CPWD and renowned architect Hafeez Contractor has already submitted the design. “If things go as per plan, then the construction will start in a couple of months and by 2023-end our administrative building will come up and the campus should be ready by 2024,” said Registrar B. Muralikrishna.

Second convocation on Sept. 7

The IIPE will be holding its second convocation for the third batch of pass-outs on September 7, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.

Hemalatha Annamalai, founder and vice-chair of Green Collar Agritech Solutions Private Limited, and founder and former CEO of Ampere Vehicles, will deliver the convocation address.

According to associate dean Deepak Amban Mishra, 87 students, 42 from chemical engineering, and 45 from petroleum engineering, will be awarded the degrees. Two students from each stream will get gold and silver medals.

Placements

Talking about placements, Prof. Shalivahan said that 73 of the 74 students who had opted for placements have been placed and of them 75% were placed in the core sector.

He also informed that from the next academic year, IIPE will be starting a B. Tech., programme in mechanical engineering and a PG programme in earth sciences. “We are also planning to start a programme on energy sciences engineering,” he said.

P.K. Banik, president of the Board of Governors, spoke.