IIPE  promotes fitness and cleanliness through awareness seminars in GVMC schools in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 23, 2024 05:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy(IIPE) on Wednesday organised a fitness and cleanliness drive awareness seminar at GVMC schools as part of the “Fit India Freedom Run 5.0” events.

The Institute Director Shalivahan emphasised the importance of fitness along with academics for every student and highlighted that fitness plays a crucial role in our lives.

Skipping ropes related to fitness were distributed to the GVMC primary school and the GVMC high school, and dustbins were provided for the cleanliness drive.

Registrar Rampal Dwivedi said that the lessons learned from the ‘Fit India Freedom Run 5.0’ seminar should inspire IIPE students to dedicate time daily for fitness and cleanliness as part of their routine.

