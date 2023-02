February 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the NTR Blood Bank on the institute’s premises here on Monday. Faculty, staff and students donated 48 units of blood. IIPE Director Shalivahan said that every year the Institute has been organising the blood donation camp.