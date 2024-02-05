IIPE in Visakhapatnam launches a pilot project to produce green hydrogen using NTPC’s desalinated water

February 05, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, has launched an innovative pilot project to produce green hydrogen as part of its efforts to join the Union government’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 with the support of NTPC Simhadri, here.

The project consists of producing one tonne per day (1 TPD) of hydrogen using NTPC Simhadri’s desalinated water through electrolysis with an estimated investment of ₹34.63 crores (excluding taxes). An MoU has already been signed between IIPE and NTPC Simhadri in September 2023. Now, IIPE is in the process of setting up the hydrogen plant on a five-acre site belonging to NTPC Simhadri. The project’s operational process, meaning hydrogen production, will begin in March, 2025.

Confirming this to The Hindu on Sunday, IIPE Associate Professor and project coordinator Somnath Ghosh said, “This is the first pilot project in the country in terms of 1 TPD capacity and flue-gas based hydrogen production. IIPE designs, installs and operates the project for five years. After that NTPC will take over. The project will be very useful for nearby industries like HPCL, Vizag Steel Plant, NTPC and fertilizer companies that need hydrogen. We are currently installing project equipment and will start producing hydrogen from March 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Simahdri is using flue gas to desalinate seawater from the adjacent Bay of Bengal. IIPE collects 10-20 tonnes per day of the NTPC’s desalinated water.

“After getting the desalinated water, we will demineralise it. This means we completely remove the minerals and ions. The demineralised water shall be used for hydrogen production through electrolysis. The produced hydrogen is stored at a 200 bar pressure in several vessels of total capacity of two tons,” says Prof. Ghosh. It usually takes nine kg of demineralised water or 12-13 kg of normal water to produce 1 kg of hydrogen, he added.

Demineralised water for hydrogen production through electrolysis has many advantages, including less carbon intensive desalination, minimal chemical consumption, with no reliance on fresh water and use of waste flue gas heat, he added.

At present, hydrogen demand across the country is 6 million metric tons per year (fertilizers 50%, refinery 46% and steel 4%). By 2030, the demand is expected to increase by a factor of 11 million metric tons per year. Therefore, 110 billion litres of demineralised water per year will be required in 2030.

Speaking to The Hindu, IIPE Director Shalivahan said, “The Government of India is focussing on technologies to produce hydrogen. IIPE wants to develop a way to introduce green energy technologies. So, we decided to take up this green hydrogen project with the support of NTPC Simhadri. It will hopefully be a game changer.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.