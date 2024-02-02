IIPE conference on earth materials begins in Vizag

February 02, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A two-day national conference titled ‘Earth’s Materials for Energy: Mantle to Market’, organised by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), began here on Thursday. The six key themes of the conference revolved around natural resources of the earth that are used for energy purposes, encompassing hydrocarbons, nuclear fuels, white hydrogen, and geothermal energy.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) deputy director general Sujit Kumar Tripathy participated as chief guest. He emphasised the importance of critical minerals in the energy sector and spoke on the significant role played by GIS in the field of metallic deposits, geothermal energy and critical mineral exploration.

IIPE Director Prof. Shalivahan informed that the institute had secured additional funding exceeding ₹50 crore, with ₹38 crore coming from industrial projects. He also shared other initiatives undertaken by IIPE, including the introduction of fellowships for girl students, sandwich Ph.D. programmes with foreign universities, and collaborative agreements such as the one with the University of Houston for faculty and student exchanges.

He briefed the delegates on the institute’s efforts in hydrogen generation.

Additionally, the conference addressed the essential ingredients required for the energy sector, such as rare earth elements, lithium, niobium, and tantalum.