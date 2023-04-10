HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIPE conducts workshop on wastewater management in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, organised a two-day workshop on `Wastewater Characterisation, Treatment, and Reuse (WCTR)’ to promote awareness on wastewater management and sustainability, said its Director Shalivahan.

Guests, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Joint Chief Environmental Engineer T. Rajendra Kumar Reddy, RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s G. Phani Kumar and the workshop convener Ravi Kumar Sonwani, emphasised the need for a holistic approach to wastewater management. The participants were also provided with an opportunity to visit the laboratory of the IIPE to observe the practical application of the technologies discussed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.