IIM,Vizag to offer collaborative MBA for students of NIT, Warangal and IIITDM, Kurnool

September 20, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Three technical institutions funded by the Central government—Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIM-V); National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool (IIITDM-K)— on September 20 (Wednesday) announced the launch of a collaborative MBA programme for B.Tech and M.Tech students of the Participating Technical Institutions (PTIs).

This programme will enable students to get B.Tech and MBA degrees from two institutes of national importance in five years, thereby helping them save one academic year. The programme will be offered from the next academic year.

This provision is in line with the National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020 that encourages multidisciplinary education, enabling the students to be better prepared for the future on the strength of holistic development achieved through exploring various facets of managerial knowledge combined with engineering and technical skills, said IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offered in an easy-to-pursue hybrid mode, the programme will equip the students with better capacities and competencies, giving them a wider choice of attractive career options, he added.

“The collaboration reinforces the expertise available with our School of Management (SoM), whose endeavour has been to transform technocrats from various streams of engineering into techno-managers,” said NIT-W Director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi.

Prof. Somayajulu, Director of IIITDM, Kurnool said that this collaboration offers an exceptional opportunity for the IIITDM Kurnool students to pursue an MBA in the blend mode that seamlessly integrates technical expertise with managerial skills.

Programme Chair Prof. M.S. Jawed described the collaboration as a pioneering effort that marks a significant milestone in the realm of management education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.