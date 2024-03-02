ADVERTISEMENT

IIMM’s workshop on Supply Chain Management 4.0 held in city

March 02, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State’s Visakhapatnam branch of Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) organised a national knowledge conclave themed — ‘Way forward in Supply Chain Management 4.0’, in association with NTPC Simhadri at the Samsaad auditorium of the power generation company, on Saturday.

Special invitee Y. Suresh, Managing Director of Avya Inventrax Private Limited, Visakhapatnam, spoke about the new innovations in AI-based technology. Representatives from RINL-Vizag Steel Plant, Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coromandel Fertilizers Limited among others were present.

