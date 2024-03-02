GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIMM’s workshop on Supply Chain Management 4.0 held in city

March 02, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State’s Visakhapatnam branch of Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) organised a national knowledge conclave themed — ‘Way forward in Supply Chain Management 4.0’, in association with NTPC Simhadri at the Samsaad auditorium of the power generation company, on Saturday.

Special invitee Y. Suresh, Managing Director of Avya Inventrax Private Limited, Visakhapatnam, spoke about the new innovations in AI-based technology. Representatives from RINL-Vizag Steel Plant, Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coromandel Fertilizers Limited among others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.