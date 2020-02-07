IIM-Vizag wins national commodity market quiz

Indian Institute of Visakhapatnam-Visakhapatnam has won the second edition of commodity market educational quiz (COMQUEST 2020) organied by MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF) in Mumbai.

More than 5,500 students from 176 institutes across India took part in the quiz and the grand finale was held in the campus of Mumbai University, which was the knowledge partner for the event, a press note released here said.

The COMQUEST aims at promoting knowledge and awareness about commodity derivatives markets among the youth. Six teams reached the finals.

Three rounds were held over the last one month and the winners were felicitated with medals and trophies. MCX Managing Director and CEO P.S. Reddy said that they could create awareness on commodity markets pan India through the initiative.