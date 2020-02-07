IIM-Vizag wins national commodity market quiz

Indian Institute of Visakhapatnam-Visakhapatnam has won the second edition of commodity market educational quiz (COMQUEST 2020) organied by MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF) in Mumbai.
More than 5,500 students from 176 institutes across India took part in the quiz and the grand finale was held in the campus of Mumbai University, which was the knowledge partner for the event, a press note released here said.
The COMQUEST aims at promoting knowledge and awareness about commodity derivatives markets among the youth. Six teams reached the finals.
Three rounds were held over the last one month and the winners were felicitated with medals and trophies. MCX Managing Director and CEO P.S. Reddy said that they could create awareness on commodity markets pan India through the initiative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.