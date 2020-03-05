IIM-Vizag team wins SBI‘Numero Yono’ quiz

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2020 06:27 IST

Students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM),Visakhapatnam bagged the first and third places in a quiz contest organised by State Bank of India as part of its promotional campaign ‘SBI NumeroYono’. GITAM Deemed to be University bagged the second place.

The quiz aiming at promoting the bank’s digital banking platform Yono app was conducted at VUDA Children Arena and 178 teams comprising 534 students participated in the preliminary round. Eight teams qualified for the finals.

SBI Amaravati Cricle General Manager B.V.S.K.T. Bhaskar awarded a cheque for ₹2.16 lakh to the winning team, while the teams came second and third in the contest were presented with cheques for ₹1.44 lakh and ₹12,000 respectively.

The IIM-Visakhapatnam team will compete with the teams from other States at the national level finals, scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

The top three teams will be awarded with scholarship worth ₹5.85 lakh.

SBI DGM (Visakhapatnam Module) Y. Sathyanarayana Prasad, DGM (Digital Banking) Ajoy Kumar Pandit were present on the occasion.