IIM Vizag inks pact with NIT Mizoram over hybrid programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram, according to a release here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed for providing hybrid modular programme (Diploma + MBA), specifically designed for Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions of National Importance, marking an important step in expanding opportunities for students at technical institutions, empowering them with both technical expertise and business acumen for a well-rounded career.

During a meeting with a delegation from IIM Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, expressed his support for the partnership which offer students from engineering and technology backgrounds a seamless pathway to management education.

Governor of Mizoram, Kambhampati Hari Babu, also expressed his support for the initiative in the meeting.

