 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM Vizag inks pact with NIT Mizoram over hybrid programme

Published - November 08, 2024 08:37 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram, according to a release here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed for providing hybrid modular programme (Diploma + MBA), specifically designed for Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions of National Importance, marking an important step in expanding opportunities for students at technical institutions, empowering them with both technical expertise and business acumen for a well-rounded career.

During a meeting with a delegation from IIM Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, expressed his support for the partnership which offer students from engineering and technology backgrounds a seamless pathway to management education.

Governor of Mizoram, Kambhampati Hari Babu, also expressed his support for the initiative in the meeting.

Eom

Published - November 08, 2024 08:37 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.