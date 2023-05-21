IIM-Visakhapatnam launches Executive MBA for working professionals

May 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam on Sunday inaugurated the first batch of Executive MBA (EMBA) for working professionals, at its permanent campus at Gambheeram here.

Burger King India Independent Director D. Shivakumar, who inaugurated the programme, underlined the importance of technology and management.

He spoke on technological innovations like telephone, television, mobile phones, computers, and currently Chat GPT, and how their benefits crystallise over time.

On the management front, he urged the participants to make the best out of their MBA learning journey by staying focussed and engaged throughout.

Mr. Shivakumar motivated the students to take up projects that have either the digital or the sustainability component in them.

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar said that the EMBA was designed with the objective of imparting management education to working professionals to improve their skills and strategies to make their organisations perform well. EMBA 2023-25 batch consists of 147 working professionals coming from diverse industries such as manufacturing, IT, banking, consulting, e-commerce, telecommunication and retail with an average work experience of over nine years.

The candidates would be in the campus for a five-day immersion module till May 25, before switching over to the online mode of classes during weekends.