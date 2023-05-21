HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM-Visakhapatnam launches Executive MBA for working professionals

EMBA 2023-25 batch consists of 147 working professionals coming from diverse industries such as manufacturing, IT, banking, consulting, e-commerce, telecommunication and retail. says Director

May 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam on Sunday inaugurated the first batch of Executive MBA (EMBA) for working professionals, at its permanent campus at Gambheeram here.

Burger King India Independent Director D. Shivakumar, who inaugurated the programme, underlined the importance of technology and management.

He spoke on technological innovations like telephone, television, mobile phones, computers, and currently Chat GPT, and how their benefits crystallise over time.

On the management front, he urged the participants to make the best out of their MBA learning journey by staying focussed and engaged throughout.

Mr. Shivakumar motivated the students to take up projects that have either the digital or the sustainability component in them.

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar said that the EMBA was designed with the objective of imparting management education to working professionals to improve their skills and strategies to make their organisations perform well. EMBA 2023-25 batch consists of 147 working professionals coming from diverse industries such as manufacturing, IT, banking, consulting, e-commerce, telecommunication and retail with an average work experience of over nine years.

The candidates would be in the campus for a five-day immersion module till May 25, before switching over to the online mode of classes during weekends.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.