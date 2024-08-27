ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-Visakhapatnam launches certificate programme for DRDO scientists in the country

Published - August 27, 2024 06:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

39 officers from 36 DRDO labs in the country are taking part in the programme

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management(IIM)-Visakhapatnam launched a Certificate Programme in R&D Management for the Scientists of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday.

Thirty-nine officers from 36 DRDO labs across India participated.

B. Srirangacharyulu, the Programme Director, provided an overview of the training modules and outcomes. He highlighted various modules covered, including Concepts and Principles of R&D Management, Project Management, Simulation, Organisational Behaviour & Human Relations Management, R&D Processes, R&D Support Functions, Technology Management, Commercialisation and Utilisation, Nurturing Innovation & Creativity, and Risk Management.

Y. Sreenivas Rao, Director General of Naval Systems & Materials (NS&M), underscored the importance of fostering strong network among scientists across the various DRDO labs.

Cross-pollination of ideas

Mr. Rao emphasised that building and maintaining robust professional relationships was essential for driving innovation and generating groundbreaking ideas. He pointed out that collaboration across different labs can lead to the cross-pollination of ideas, which was often the key to solving complex challenges in research and development.

He also stressed the importance of effective conflict management within teams.

