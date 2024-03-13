IIM-Visakhapatnam celebrates the foundation stone-laying of three semiconductor facilities by Prime Minister

March 13, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The students and staff of the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) virtually witnessed and celebrated the foundation-stone laying of three semiconductor facilities by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at its permanent campus here on Wednesday.

Aligning with India’s Semiconductor Mission and aiming to strengthen semiconductor facilities in the country, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities, which are the First Fab Facility in Dholera (Gujarat), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand (Gujarat) and OSAT facility in Morigaon (Assam).

The students and staff of IIM-V attended the programme and watched the livestreaming from Dholera

Prof. Shivshanker Singh Patel, Coordinator of Academics and Research, emphasised the importance of the programme by extending an invitation to Ravi Raj Nelapudi, Technical Manager, Quest Global, to join as a guest for the day to support the nation on the special occasion.