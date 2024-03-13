GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM-Visakhapatnam celebrates the foundation stone-laying of three semiconductor facilities by Prime Minister

March 13, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The students and staff of the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) virtually witnessed and celebrated the foundation-stone laying of three semiconductor facilities by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at its permanent campus here on Wednesday.

Aligning with India’s Semiconductor Mission and aiming to strengthen semiconductor facilities in the country, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities, which are the First Fab Facility in Dholera (Gujarat), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand (Gujarat) and OSAT facility in Morigaon (Assam).

The students and staff of IIM-V attended the programme and watched the livestreaming from Dholera

Prof. Shivshanker Singh Patel, Coordinator of Academics and Research, emphasised the importance of the programme by extending an invitation to Ravi Raj Nelapudi, Technical Manager, Quest Global, to join as a guest for the day to support the nation on the special occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.