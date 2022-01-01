IIM-Visakhapatnam achieves 100% placement

Visakhapatnam

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam, has closed the year by achieving 100% placement for its outgoing sixth batch of pass-outs.

As per an IIM-V release, the highest average package for this year was ₹14.6 lakhs per annum, which was 16% more than the previous year and the highest package was ₹23.5 lakhs per annum.

Over 75 companies participated in the process, which includes over 40 new recruiters, said IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar.

Congratulating the students, Prof. Chandrasekhar said that competence and confidence were the mantra for the success in the placement.

Chairperson of CDS (career development service) Deepika Gupta said that with the economy slowly gaining an upper trajectory, new and exciting opportunities are unfolding across sectors.