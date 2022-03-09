Visakhapatnam

IIM-Visakhapatnam 2023 batch gets 100% placement

The Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) MBA 2023 batch have achieved the highest stipend, registering a 75% increase over last year at ₹3.5 lakh for the two-month internship and the average stipend across the batch at ₹57,700.

The Summer Placements Drive for the MBA 2023 batch has been completed, with the students achieving 100% placements despite the pandemic challenges, according to a statement issued by the Career Development Services (CDS) of IIM-V on Wedneday.

IIM-V has witnessed participation of new and existing recruiters spread across industries and domains. IT/ITES hired fresh talent, accounting for 27% of the total offers made, followed by BFSI (22%), Consulting (12%), Manufacturing and Ed Tech (10% each) and E-Commerce (5%).

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar and CDS Chair Deepika Gupta commended the students on their achievement.

The highest package was ₹31.60 lakh, recording 51.78% growth over last year. The median and average packages have also witnessed a significant hike to ₹15.46 lakh and ₹15.06 lakh, registering a rise of 28.83% and 19.33% respectively over the previous season. 


