IIM-V welcomes first batch of Executive Ph.D at its permanent campus

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam ((IIM-V) welcomed the first batch of the Executive Ph.D (Exec-Ph.D) programme at its permanent campus in Gambheeram, here. The Executive Ph.D programme is designed to empower professionals with advanced research skills and knowledge, enabling them to tackle complex challenges in their respective fields. Participants will benefit from a curriculum that integrates cutting-edge theory with practical application, fostering innovation and leadership in their industries.

Dean of Administration Kaveri Krishnan said that the launch of the Executive Ph.D programme was well received by working professionals. After a rigorous screening process, 16 candidates were selected for the programme. She presented the profile summary of the Exec-Ph.D batch 2024, emphasising the diversity among the participants.

The incoming batch includes professionals from various industries such as manufacturing, IT, consulting, e-commerce, engineering projects, and construction, with an average work experience of over 17 years. She noted that 25 percent of the participants are women.