IIM-V ’s two-day business conclave concludes in Visakhapatnam

January 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day business festival concluded at the permanent campusof Indian Institute of Management – Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) here on Sunday.

Delivering the keynote address, at the fourth edition of Vriddhi, an annual business conclave hosted by the IIM-V, Chief Marketing Officer of Jockey India Karthik Yathindra said that four major factors – customer, macro environment, technology and competition – pushing all businesses to innovate.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar on Saturday.

“Around 25% of the start-ups are based on fintech. IIM-V is focussing on developing entrepreneurial mindset in the young minds. Analytics and big data play a crucial role in today’s business, especially in supply chain and logistics environment,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

