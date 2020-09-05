IIM-V PG programme inaugurated

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 September 2020 23:09 IST

The second batch of the two-year Post Graduate Programme for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx), leading to the award of the MBA degree of the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam, was inaugurated on Saturday, by Karuna Jain, Professor of Technology & Operations Management of the School of Management, IIT Bombay.

Prof Jain was earlier the first woman director of NITIE, Mumbai.

Twenty-eight students enrolled in the programme.