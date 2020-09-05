Visakhapatnam

IIM-V PG programme inaugurated

The second batch of the two-year Post Graduate Programme for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx), leading to the award of the MBA degree of the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam, was inaugurated on Saturday, by Karuna Jain, Professor of Technology & Operations Management of the School of Management, IIT Bombay.

Prof Jain was earlier the first woman director of NITIE, Mumbai.

Twenty-eight students enrolled in the programme.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 11:11:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/iim-v-pg-programme-inaugurated/article32532671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story