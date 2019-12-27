IIA to hold material expo in Vizag

The Visakhapatnam Centre of the Indian Institute of Architects will organise an exhibition of building materials and interiors and a conference of architects of A.P. on sustainable cities.

The three-day exhibition will be held at Hotel Novotel from Friday while the conference will be held at Hotel Taj Gateway on Saturday, chairman of the Centre S.L.N. Sastry said.

“The centre has been organising the material expo for 15 years now. The objective of the exhibition is to create awareness on the role of architects, and the services that they would offer and the opportunities available for students of architecture,” Mr. Sastry told reporters here on Thursday.

The expo would showcase products in 100 stalls by 54 companies. It would be a customised exhibition with real-time product experience, he said. Architecture students would be provided stalls to display their projects.

The IIA chapter will also provide counselling on various aspects of architecture and interior design during the three days of the event. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. and entry is free.

Environment in focus

Convener of the conference P.R.B. Rao said that it would deliberate on the major elements of cities and how to make them sustainable without damaging the environment. He said the theme had gained significance after the the city was mooted as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 300 architects from all over the State would deliberate at the conference. Chapter secretary M.V. Sunil Kumar was present.