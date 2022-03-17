Andhra Pradesh: Vizag zoo all set to welcome animals from Tirupati zoo
The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is all set to welcome several new animals very soon, as it has executed an animal exchange programme with Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati.
As part of the exchange programme, grey jungle fowls, wild dogs, Indian gaurs and four-horned antelopes (Chowsingha) will be brought from SV Zoo to IGZP. As part of the exchange, Indian gaurs, striped hyenas and jackals were given to the SV Zoo by IGZP.
IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the exchange is intended to improve the genetic lineage of wild dogs and Indian gaurs and to reintroduce grey jungle fowl and chowsingha at IGZP.
Two days ago, the zoo park had received some animals from the Chhatbir zoo in Punjab as part of a similar exchange programme.
