IGU’s AP Amateur Golf Championship concludes at East Point Golf Course in Visakhapatnam

May 12, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The four-day Indian Golf Union (IGU) AP Amateur Golf Championship was concluded at East Point Golf Course near Mudasarlova Park here. Top 65 players of the IGU Order of Merit participated in the event. Yuvraj Singh of Punjab emerged as the winner after the 4th Play Off Hole. Renowned golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya of Delhi finished Joint 3rd with last year’s winner Milind Soni of Telangana. The organisers said that the event was a success with players from all over the country showcasing their skills and competing at the highest level.

