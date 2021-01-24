IGNOU urges students to use video programmes

IGNOU had tried its best to utilise social media platforms and digital facilities to teach lessons under the supervision of experts and senior academics, says Regional Director.

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s Regional Director S. Rajarao has urged students pursuing various courses to utilise video training programmes to write their exams confidently.

He said that IGNOU had tried its best to utilise social media platforms, YouTube, WhatsApp and other digital facilities, to teach lessons under the supervision of experts and senior academics.

Mr. Raja Rao visited various study centres located in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in the last few days to make academicians reach maximum number of students living in rural areas with the support of digital platforms.

“In spite of the impact of lockdown and COVID-19, study centres continued to extend their support to youngsters to pursue their studies without any hindrance. As the exams are likely to begin for various courses in a few months, the students should utilise video training programmes uploaded in digital platforms. We also requested them to get guidance from nearest study centres affiliated to various reputed colleges,” Mr. Raja Rao said.