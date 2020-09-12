IGNOU term-end exams from September 17

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) would conduct its term-end examination from September 17. The examinations are being conducted exclusively for final year/end semester students.
According to the officials, they have established 718 examination centres across the country. The hall tickets are made available on IGNOU website. The final year/end semester students, who are eligible for the June term-end examination, 2020, can download the hall tickets from the website.
“Visakhapatnam Regional Centre has also established six examination centres and made all arrangements. Officials at the centres have been instructed to allow students even if they do not possess hall tickets (examination intimation slips), hut their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre,” said Regional Director S. Raja Rao, in a release, on Saturday.
He said that social distancing and other safety measures would be followed at the exam centres. Students are advised to be in possession of a valid identity card issued by the university/government during the examination. Mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall, he said.
