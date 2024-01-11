IGNOU students win The Hindu FIC, IPE quiz

January 11, 2024 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

IGNOU students J. Vibhav Vittal and J. Subhav Vittal won the first prize in The Hindu FIC, IPE quiz tournament, held here on Wednesday. Students of political science, the twins emerged victorious beating five other teams from different colleges in the final round.

Lakshmi Yasmin and Helsa. K from Vinex Degree College secured the second position while Oindrila Bhattacharjee and K.V.S.S.S.P. Chaturya from St. Joseph College for Women settled for the third prize.

Ashish Manoj and Alla Chinni Deepthi from Prism Degree and PG College, A. Prithvi Raj and K. Durga Rao from Mrs. AVN College, Sekharmantri Suryadeepak and Adigarla Jayanth from Gayathri Vidhya Parishad, MVP Colony were awarded consolation prizes.

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in collaboration with Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) conducted the quiz at Alluri Sitaramaraju Vignana Kendram which drew 28 colleges across Visakhapatnam for participation. The quiz was conducted in two rounds, prelims and finals and about 121 teams participated in the preliminary round, out of which six teams made their way to the finale.

Gautam Bose, the quizmaster, posed questions to the participants, imparting his own wisdom and expertise through additional factual insights. The quiz started with the quizmaster posing a question about the famous song ‘Jamal Jamaloo’ lightening the mood of the tense participants.

Chief guest Vishwanjali M. Gaikwad (IFS), passport officer of Visakhapatnam, shared that the quiz evoked her memories of her school days, and she urged the students to participate in more such contests to enhance their knowledge and skills. She spoke about how the various publications of The Hindu, had helped her in clearing the UPSC examinations.

Y. Ramakrishna, professor at IPE shared his own childhood memories of participating in quiz competitions and winning prizes, motivating students to engage more in such contests and to acquire knowledge.

Certificates and trophies were awarded to the winning teams while the participants were given participation certificates. The same quiz will be conducted again in Bhubaneshwar and Hyderabad on January 25 and 30.