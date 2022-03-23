IGNOU extends last date for admissions till March 25

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the ongoing admissions for the January 2022 session.

Admissions for all Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma, Degree and Post Graduate courses are open through online mode till March 25, 2022. Admissions can be taken through a web link available on the IGNOU website https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

All admissions are available at all active IGNOU Study Centres situated in the five districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari in northern Andhra Pradesh.

Fee exemption facility has been extended for the SC/ST candidates for select programmes. The list of programmes and other guidelines are given on the IGNOU website. For more details, interested students can log on to www.ignou.ac.in or contact the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre through email on rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in.