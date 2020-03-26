IGNOU closes regional study centres

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced closure of all its regional centres and study centres during the 21-day lockdown enforced from March 25 owing to the COVID-19 threat.

The last date for submission of assignments and the last date to apply for examinations without late fee have also been extended till April 30, IGNOU Regional Director S. Raja Rao has said.

Even as no student support activities will be available at the study centres, all the officers of IGNOU and other staff members will be working from home during the lockdown period. IGNOU has already suspended all activities at its Learner Support Centres.

Mr. Raja Rao has urged the IGNOU learners not to visit the study centres or regional centres during the lockdown period. He advised them to use RC email id (rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in) and IGRAM portal through IGNOU website (www.ignou.ac.in) and Facebook channel of regional centre (https://www.facebook.com/rc.vizag) for any support and queries.

He requested the students to go through the details of various online services such as Gyandhara, Gyan Vani, Gyan Darshan and etc which are available in the IGNOU website.