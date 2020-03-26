Visakhapatnam

IGNOU closes regional study centres

Last date for submission of assignments have been extended till April 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced closure of all its regional centres and study centres during the 21-day lockdown enforced from March 25 owing to the COVID-19 threat.

The last date for submission of assignments and the last date to apply for examinations without late fee have also been extended till April 30, IGNOU Regional Director S. Raja Rao has said.

Even as no student support activities will be available at the study centres, all the officers of IGNOU and other staff members will be working from home during the lockdown period. IGNOU has already suspended all activities at its Learner Support Centres.

Mr. Raja Rao has urged the IGNOU learners not to visit the study centres or regional centres during the lockdown period. He advised them to use RC email id (rcvisakhapatnam@ignou.ac.in) and IGRAM portal through IGNOU website (www.ignou.ac.in) and Facebook channel of regional centre (https://www.facebook.com/rc.vizag) for any support and queries.

He requested the students to go through the details of various online services such as Gyandhara, Gyan Vani, Gyan Darshan and etc which are available in the IGNOU website.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 11:11:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/ignou-closes-regional-study-centres/article31176525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY