Visakhapatnam: IGNOU announces admissions for July-2022 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced online admissions for all certificate, PG certificate, diploma, PG diploma, degree and PG programmes being offered in the July-2022 session , according to Dharma Rao Gonipati, Regional Director of IGNOU Visakhapatnam Centre.

The last date for submission of admission forms online is July 31. Admissions can be done through the web link available in the IGNOU website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Admissions can be done at all IGNOU Study Centres in the 11 districts: Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluru Sitharamaraju, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari.