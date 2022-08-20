IFS probationer lauds facilities in Visakhapatnam Public Library

Sahithya gives tips to civil services aspirants on preparing for the examination

Sahithya gives tips to civil services aspirants on preparing for the examination

Indian Foreign Services Probationer P. Sahithya, who visited the Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday, commended the ambience and functioning of the library.

Ms. Sahithya, who is a resident of Visakhapatnam city, had secured the 24th Rank in the recent UPSC Civil Service Examination and had applied for the Foreign Services.

She appreciated the facilities, maintenance and infrastructure of the library and said that it was on par with some of the good libraries in the USA, where she had studied.

Addressing the civil services aspirants, who use the services of the library to prepare for the examination, she shared her experiences in preparing for the examination, techniques that would come handy and how to choose the right set of books for the preparation.

D.S. Varma, Secretary of the library, S. Vijayakumar, president, and Mr. Sastry, founding- member, were present.

Ms. Sahithya was felicitated by the team of Visakhapatnam Public Library.