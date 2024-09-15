IEI Visakhapatnam celebrates Engineers Day

Institution of Engineers (India) Visakhapatnam Local Centre (IEI Visakhapatnam), celebrated 57th Engineers’ Day at its premises at Dondaparthy, here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, chairman of the centre informed that the day was being celebrated to commemorate the contributions of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his 163rd birth anniversary. He stated that the theme for this year has been chosen as ‘Driving Sustainability with Engineering Solutions Embracing the Latest AI driven Technologies’.

S. Jithender Reddy, Executive Director, BHEL (HPVP) was the chief guest. Debasish Chakraborty, Outstanding Scientist and Retired Director, ADRDE, DRDO, and U. Narayana Raju, retired Chief Engineer of A.P. Irrigation Department graced the occasion as guest speakers.

K. Venkata Subbaiah, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Gurajada, spoke on the life and achievements of Sir Mokshagumdam Visvesvaraya.

Mr. Jithender Reddy called upon all engineers to imbibe professional ethics and honesty displayed by Visvesvaraya all through his life. He narrated to the audience about legacy of engineering over the years from first industrial revolution to today’s industry.

Mr. Debasish Chakraborti explained about sustainable engineering which leads to environment-friendly products He stated further that India as a country is moving towards the goal of sustainable society and the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the exponential growth of semiconductor and processor chip production in the country.

Mr. Narayana Raju delivered a talk on the Polavaram project. He lamented that the project faced several issues during its execution which led to huge delay. He concluded by expressing hope that the project will progress in near future by overcoming the bottlenecks.

A. Srinivas Kumar, Outstanding Scientist (retired) and presently a consultant of NSTL and G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Ananthapuram, presently Professor at Andhra University were felicitated with ‘Eminent Engineer Awards’ on this occasion.

G. Padamavathi, retired HOD of Government Polytechnic for Women, Bheemunipatnam, was felicitated. Certificates were presented to students of various engineering colleges who participated in the essay writing competition. R. Nageswara Rao, honorary secretary of the centre, proposed vote of thanks.

