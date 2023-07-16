Identify dilapidated school buildings, Visakhapatnam District Collector tells teachers

July 16, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam District School Education department held a review meeting on the `Educational Activities’ with 11 Mandal Education Officers and heads of various schools at Visakha Valley School here on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who presided over the meeting, directed the teachers to identify dilapidated school buildings and classrooms that are not suitable for conducting classes for the students keeping in view their safety during the current rainy season. The teachers were also asked to ensure that the students do not suffer from seasonal fevers, and ensure the safety of the students in the schools.

The Collector emphasised the need for teachers of all classes to focus on imparting effective education to the students of all classes on a priority basis, and not just Class X students.

The Collector also directed the Education officials to examine the status of the works being done under the Nadu-Nedu scheme in their jurisdictions and not to compromise on the quality of work by the contractors, and services provided to the students in every aspect.

District Educational Officer Chandrakala said that the teachers should work hard to ensure 100% attendance of the students and strive to achieve the target of the district standing first in the State in the annual Class X public examinations to be held in 2024 for the current academic year 2023-24.

She also directed the teachers to ensure that the new teaching method using interactive flat panels was effective in teaching the students with the support of Internet. The Internet-enabled devices would help teachers gain more knowledge while teaching lessons, she added.