January 18, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Manoj Parakh, Company Secretary in Practice, Visakhapatnam, has been elected as the new chairman of the Visakhapatnam Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The other office bearers of the new managing committee are Sivakumar Saragadam (vice-chairman), Chalapathy Rao Marthy (secretary), K. Surendra (treasurer), G.S. Giridharan, S. Sivani and N. Subbaraman (committee members). The tenure of the committee is from January 19, 2024 to January 18, 2025.

The Visakhapatnam chapter is operating from Sarayu Residency at Srinagar, Visakhapatnam. The office can be contacted on the landline no. 0891-2533516 or on the email id: vpatnam@icsi.edu. The chapter serves around 11 districts in the State.

