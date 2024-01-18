ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: new body elected for Visakhapatnam chapter of ICSI

January 18, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Manoj Parakh elected the new chairman of the body

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Parakh, Company Secretary in Practice, Visakhapatnam, has been elected as the new chairman of the Visakhapatnam Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The other office bearers of the new managing committee are Sivakumar Saragadam (vice-chairman), Chalapathy Rao Marthy (secretary), K. Surendra (treasurer), G.S. Giridharan, S. Sivani and N. Subbaraman (committee members). The tenure of the committee is from January 19, 2024 to January 18, 2025.

The Visakhapatnam chapter is operating from Sarayu Residency at Srinagar, Visakhapatnam. The office can be contacted on the landline no. 0891-2533516 or on the email id: vpatnam@icsi.edu. The chapter serves around 11 districts in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US