ICSI holds Southern Region Convocation in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent Visakhapatnam
August 20, 2022 18:12 IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), held its Southern Region Convocation – 2022, at Shivaji Auditorium, GITAM deemed to be University, here on Saturday.

Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, delivered the convocation address.

He also presented certificates to those admitted from October 2021 to March 2022 as fellow and Associated Members for the Southern region of the ICSI, in the presence of Manish Gupta, vice-president, ICSI, Ashish Garg, Past President, ICSI, V. Ahalada Rao, Central Council member from Southern Region, A.V.V.S.S.CH.B. Sekhar Babu, Chairman, Southern India Regional Council, and Ankur Yadav, Joint Secretary (SG), ICSI.

