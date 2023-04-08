ICMR ignores Telugu States for setting up Autoimmune Diagnostic Labs for Lupus, a chronic disease that kills healthy organs

April 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Telugu States - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - have not been included in the list of nine where the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on the setting up of a task force for initiating Autoimmune Diagnostic Laboratories (ADLs) for early detection and management of Lupus (where immune system attacks healthy organs).

This has been revealed in the latest reply from the ICMR for a query by a Visakhapatnam-based research enthusiast Sri Krishna Yesaswi through the Right to Information Act (RTI).

The ADLs will be set up at the existing Multidisciplinary Research Units (MRUs) of the nine States, as per the RTI reply.

The MRUs are at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (Assam), Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (Assam), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (Manipur), Agartala Government Medical College (Tripura), Dr. V.M. Government Medical College (Maharashtra), Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (Karnataka), Calicut Medical College (Kerala), Indira Gandhi Medical College (Himachal Pradesh), Government Medical College (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dr. S.N. Medical College (Rajasthan).

Mr. Yesaswi told The Hindu that he made the RTI query to enquire about the current status of research and diagnosis of Lupus, a chronic disease.

“I have personally faced the challenges of the disease. Many suffer from the chronic disease across the world, including in our A.P. I am saddened to know that our State (which has four MRUs) is not considered for setting up the ADLs by the ICMR. Lack of ADLs in A.P. hinders timely and accurate diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, particularly Lupus, leading to delayed or inappropriate treatment. I am the living example, but fortunately, it was ruled out.”

AP Medical and Health Department sources said lack of specialised Rheumatology department (dealing with Lupus) and expertise may be the reason for not selecting A.P. to set up the ADLs. “Some corporate hospitals have recently opened Rheumatology departments,” the sources added.

When contacted, Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal Dr. G. Butchi Raju said, “Yes, we don’t have a Rheumatology department.”