ICID delegates to tour Borra Caves, Araku and Thatipudi reservoir

November 03, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - Visakhapatnam

As many as 100 delegates in the ongoing international event being hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government are likely to join the ‘Technical Tour and Excursion Visit’ as part of the 25th International Congress on Irrigation & Drainage, and 74th International Executive Council meeting of the International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID).

Speaking to The Hindu, the Indian National Committee on Irrigation & Drainage (INCID) Secretariat Director Avanti Verma said, “Nearly 40 foreigners have registered their names for the tour. Indian delegates have to pay ₹4,000 while foreign delegates have to pay $75. We are expecting at least 100 delegates to join the tour, which will be held on November 5.”

Delegates from Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iran, Indonesia etc. have already registered their names, and it would be one of the components of the global event, Mr. Verma added. Around 350 foreign delegates like Irrigation experts, researchers, and professionals from 40 countries participated in the event. Interested delegates of them will join the technical tour.

The delegates will be taken to Borra Caves, Araku Valley and Thatipudi Reservoir in AC buses. They will be provided lunch at Haritha Resorts managed by AP Tourism Development Corporation, sponsored by INCID. The delegates will have refreshments and will be accompanied by local guides.

All the destinations of the tour will have some relevance to the theme of the conference. The history of Borra Caves, renowned for its breathtaking stalactite and stalagmite formations, will be explained to the delegates. From there, they will be taken to Araku Valley where they will visit the Tribal Museum, coffee plantations and Padmapuram gardens. They will be taken to the Thatipudi reservoir on their way back to the city.

“The Thatipudi reservoir was selected in the tour due to its importance. It is located between Vizag and Araku in Vizianagaram district. Built in 1963 across the Gosthani river to provide drinking water facility to Visakhapatnam, it is located in the lush-green mountains of the Eastern Ghats,” an irrigation officer said.