ICGS Vigraha to sail into the sunset

Indian Coast Guard Ship Vigraha, which has been the frontline offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard, will be decommissioned from service on May 15.

The ship will be decommissioned at a solemn ceremony at the Coast Guard berth in Visakhapatnam.

ICGS Vigraha was the seventh Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) built by Mazagaon Docks Ltd in Mumbai, and was commissioned on April 12, 1990.

The ship was on a dry lease to the Sri Lankan Navy from August 11, 2008 to January 22, 2011 and was re-inducted into the Coast Guard in Kochi on January 23.

Post re-induction, the ship was based in Visakhapatnam from March 15, 2011.

The ceremony will be attended by former Commanding Officers who have been at the helm of the ship during the 29 years.