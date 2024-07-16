ADVERTISEMENT

ICEU seeks removal of GST on insurance premium

Published - July 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) Visakhapatnam Divisional secretary G. Varaprasad and LIC WWCC AP State convener G. Suryaprabha, leaders of ICEU Satish, Govind, Srinivasa Rao, Govind, Srinivasa Rao and AVRK Murthy met Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharath on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him, as per the call given by the All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA).

Mr. Sribharath assured the delegation of raising their demand for removal of GST on insurance premium in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

