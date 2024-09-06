ICAR-CIFT enters inks pact with GITAM for advancing research, tech transfer

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) Deemed to be University on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic partnership aimed at advancing research, technology transfer, and educational initiatives.

The MoU was formally signed and exchanged between D. Gunasekaran, Registrar, GITAM University and George Ninan, Director, ICAR-CIFT at the GITAM campus. Dean, School of Sciences, GITAM University, K.S Krishna explained the research and development activities of the university and highlighted G-TECH, a recent initiative for technology dissemination.

Mr. Gunasekaran emphasised that both the institutes will work in tandem to address common research problems and develop sustainable solutions for benefit of the country. Mr. Ninan briefed about ICAR-CIFT’s research activities and stressed that this MoU should bring collaboration between both the institutions to address the specific research programmes.

The MoU aims to take up joint research initiatives to address emerging challenges and develop innovative solutions, capacity building programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of students and professionals, facilitating incubation support entrepreneurial ventures initiated by students and intellectual property management, among other things.

