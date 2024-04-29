ICAR-CIFT celebrates 67th Foundation Day in Visakhapatnam

April 29, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 67th Foundation Day of the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) was celebrated by the Visakhapatnam Research Centre on the institute premises on the Beach Road here on Monday.

K.S. Krishna, Professor and Dean of the School of Sciences at GITAM Deemed to be University, who participated as the chief guest, lauded the institute’s remarkable journey since its inception in 1957, emphasising the imperative of studying ocean dynamics and advocating the conservation of our seas. He underscored the importance of sustainable management of oceanic resources in ensuring the well-being of marine ecosystems.

Earlier, U. Sreedhar, Scientist-in-Charge of the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-CIFT, in his presidential address, illuminated the significant milestones achieved by ICAR-CIFT in advancing agricultural excellence across our nation. The Foundation Day of ICAR-CIFT symbolises not merely an institution, but embodies the ethos of innovation, dedication and progress that has indelibly marked our agricultural and fisheries sectors.

For more than six decades, ICAR-CIFT has been at the vanguard of pioneering research, technological breakthroughs and sustainable practices in fisheries and aquaculture. From the coastal shores to the inland waters, the institute has played an instrumental role in reshaping the fisheries landscape, augmenting productivity and enhancing the livelihoods of millions, Dr. Sreedhar added.

Joe K. Kizhakudan, Head of the Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI, participated as a guest of honour, delivering a felicitation address wherein he commended the endeavours of ICAR-CIFT in the realms of fisheries and aquaculture.

The senior-most retired personnel of the centre were felicitated to mark the occasion. As part of the festivities, a science project competition ‘Balancing ocean health and human needs’ was organised for high school students, drawing enthusiastic participation from various schools in Visakhapatnam.

GVMC High School, Madhuranagar, clinched the first prize, followed by St. Aloysius Anglo Indian High School and Visakha Valley School securing the second and third prizes respectively.

Open House

An Open House was conducted at the institute, where the fishing technology, fish processing and biotechnology laboratories were thrown open to students and the general public.

Around 100 students and general public availed themselves of the opportunity to visit the centre, with scientists and technical staff providing information on ongoing research activities and equipment functionalities. Officials from the Department of Fisheries, Fishery Survey of India (FSI), CIFNET, NIFPHTT, EIA, MPEDA, NETFISH, NIO and Andhra University participated in the celebrations.

Viji P., Senior Scientist at ICAR-CIFT, welcomed to the gathering, while Jesmi Debbarama, Senior Scientist at ICAR-CIFT, proposed the vote of thanks.