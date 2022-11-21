ICAI Visakhapatnam chapter student bags first prize in Business Quiz-2022

November 21, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

T.V.S. Chandrasekhar, a CMA final student of the Visakhapatnam chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), stood first at the national level Business Quiz-2022, organised by the ICAI in association with The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 2,600 students participated in the quiz at the national-level and eight students had reached the final. Chapter secretary U. Lakshmana Rao expressed optimism that Mr. Chandrasekhar would serve as a role model for other students pursuing CMA course.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US