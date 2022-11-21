  1. EPaper
ICAI Visakhapatnam chapter student bags first prize in Business Quiz-2022

November 21, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

T.V.S. Chandrasekhar, a CMA final student of the Visakhapatnam chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), stood first at the national level Business Quiz-2022, organised by the ICAI in association with The Hindu.

More than 2,600 students participated in the quiz at the national-level and eight students had reached the final. Chapter secretary U. Lakshmana Rao expressed optimism that Mr. Chandrasekhar would serve as a role model for other students pursuing CMA course.

