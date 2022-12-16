IBC Alt Hack - Vizag edition begins in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

India’s leading Blockchain and Web3.0 Education pioneer, IBC Media, launched its Alt Hack – Vizag edition to empower student innovators of Andhra Pradesh to learn new technologies and create solutions using Web3.0. The IBC Alt Hack - Vizag is an initiative to bring industry orientation to the students in state-of-the-art technologies Blockchain & Web3.0 from key industry leaders, train them on the functional and technology stacks and help them come up with pathbreaking ideas and start building on them.

The winning teams will compete for the ₹1 million+ prize pool to develop their ideas during the International Blockchain Congress event to be held in January 2023. The event is being backed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) and Tech Mahindra. President, Gayatri Vidya Parishad, P. Srinivasa Rao, Director, NASSCOM Centre of Excellence IoT & AI, Mr. Kalyan Mangalapalli, and Joint Director, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, Lavanya Chimata, attended the event. The eight-day event will see students from top colleges of Andhra Pradesh who will learn, brainstorm, and ideate while upskilling themselves in Web 3 technologies.