IAS trainee officials visit port

January 10, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Kamalakara Rao V _11831

A group of trainee IAS officers (Batch-III), during the course of undergoing training and gain practical experience in various organisations, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Tuesday.

Their visit is the part of exposure to the Marine and Logistics Sector.

The VPA authorities provided insights into the port’s operations, infrastructure, technology, mitigation of pollution levels and the overall contribution of the port to the region’s Economic Development.

VPA deputy chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey interacted with the team and briefed about the available Infrastructure facilities, cargo handling capacity, modernisation and mechanization, covered storage facilities, solar power plant, STP water treatment for industrial purpose, investment potential, and recently developed international cruise terminal and truck parking terminal. He also spoke about the opportunities in exploring imports and export improvements in the port.

