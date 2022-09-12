IAMM annual conference concludes at GITAM varsity in Visakhapatnam

The theme of the conference is ‘Microbial Omics’

Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists (IAMM) Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter’s annual State conference that was conducted under the aegis of the Department of Microbiology, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research and GITAM Deemed to be University, concluded here on Monday.

The theme of the conference was ‘Microbial Omics’. The conference was inaugurated by GITAM president M. Sri Bharat. GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B. Gintanjali and senior microbiologists from the Telugu States participated. Workshops were held on genome sequencing, antimicrobial resistance and teaching microbiology. Eminent faculty from various institutes shared their knowledge with the young microbiologists. A large number of medical students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana attended the conference and presented their scientific work in the form of papers, posters, pedagogy and write-ups amongst whom the best were awarded medals and prizes.