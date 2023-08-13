I will try to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant without alienating BJP at Centre, says Pawan Kalyan

August 13, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has announced that he would try to stop the privatisation of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant without alienating the BJP at the Centre.

Addressing the gathering at Gajuwaka here on Sunday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he had raised the issue in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on several occasions whenever he met them. He had urged them not to privatise it, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“They listened to me, but could not officially proceed because I have no elected representatives. The elected representatives from Andhra Pradesh, especially Visakhapatnam MP, did not make efforts to stop the privatisation of the plant, and even the Chief Minister also did not make any sincere efforts at the Centre for safeguarding the interests of thousands of steel plant employees and people here. However, I am trying my best to stop the privatisation of the plant by convincing the BJP-led Centre,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Pawan said, “I have reiterated many times that I will work to not spilt the anti-YSRCP votes. This means, I do not want to see Mr. Jagan as the Chief Minister after the elections to be held in the next six months. It doesn’t matter which party Jana Sena Party or alliance parties form the government but Mr. Jagan should not become the Chief Minister again.”

“Mr. Jagan is creating a ‘criminal system’ in the State and the Central government is giving `least’ priority to the State MPs due to their inabilities and criminal backgrounds, and Visakhapatnam MP is one such example as he was once a rowdy-sheeter,” Mr Pawan said.

“I am again questioning the State government as to who is the head of the volunteer system in the State. Why 30,000 women went missing from the State?, and why Mr. Jagan is not taking it seriously if some people of Andhra Pradesh are suffering in Telangana,” Mr. Pawan said.

While talking about the ongoing protests at the Gangavaram port, Mr. Pawan said that the State government is still not taking any steps to provide justice to the fishermen, who lost their land for Gangavaram port. The port workers’ salaries were not revised, he added.

“The people of Gajuwaka defeated me in 2019 elections, but this time it should not happen. This segment will host the Jana Sena Party flag in 2024 elections. It will happen,” Mr. Pawan said.