ADVERTISEMENT

I will settle down in Visakhapatnam, says Chiranjeevi

January 08, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated January 09, 2023 12:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Chiranjeevi addressing at the ‘Waltair Veerayya’ pre -release event in Visakhapatnam on Sunday..

Actor Chiranjeevi has revealed that he has purchased a plot on the Bheemunipatnam Beach Road and will soon construct a house to fulfil his long-cherished desire of owning a house in Visakhapatnam city.

He was speaking at the pre-release event of ‘Waltair Veerayya’ at Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Sunday night.

Mr. Chiranjeevi also announced that he would settle down in Visakhapatnam and become a resident of the city. The people of the city are peace loving. He also thanked Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and other police officers and staff for suggesting the change of venue from Beach Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The changed venue helped in the peaceful conduct of the event, he said expressing optimism that the film would turn out to be a huge success.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US