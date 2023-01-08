I will settle down in Visakhapatnam, says Chiranjeevi

January 08, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated January 09, 2023 12:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Actor Chiranjeevi has revealed that he has purchased a plot on the Bheemunipatnam Beach Road and will soon construct a house to fulfil his long-cherished desire of owning a house in Visakhapatnam city.

He was speaking at the pre-release event of ‘Waltair Veerayya’ at Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Sunday night.

Mr. Chiranjeevi also announced that he would settle down in Visakhapatnam and become a resident of the city. The people of the city are peace loving. He also thanked Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and other police officers and staff for suggesting the change of venue from Beach Road.

The changed venue helped in the peaceful conduct of the event, he said expressing optimism that the film would turn out to be a huge success.